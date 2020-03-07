Back In Business: Vipers Top Texas 132-124
Related Story
EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team rallied from 17 points down to defeat Texas 132-124 Friday night.
It was the Vipers' first NBA G-League game since February 1st.
Rockets assignee Isaiah Hartenstein led RGV with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals.
The Vipers (12-23) return to action Saturday as they host Memphis at 7:30 PM.
You can watch the game live on 5.2 Somos El Valle or cable channel 1240.
News
EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team rallied from 17 points down to defeat Texas 132-124 Friday night. It... More >>
News Video
-
Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
-
Chase ends in crash in Brownsville, drugs seized from vehicle
-
Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail
-
New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion