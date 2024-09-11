Back to School: Donna ISD student receives H-E-B shopping spree for school supplies
With school back in session for students across the Rio Grande Valley, Channel 5 News helped several students prepare for the new school year.
Over the summer, Channel 5 News teamed up with H-E-B and the non-profit organization Communities in Schools to give several Donna ISD students a shopping spree.
Among those students is Donna ISD fifth grader Yesenia Obregon. As one of six siblings, the cost of back to school shopping adds up for her parents.
With $250 to spend at the H-E-B Plus in San Juan, Yesenia is getting everything she needs to help her reach her dream of one day teaching others.
Yesenia left with a new backpack, composition books and glitter gel pens for herself. During the shopping spree, she also got items for her siblings.
“I want to be kind,” Yesenia said.
Yesenia even picked up some items most kids would likely pass over with her family in mind, like a broom.
“We don't have any more because they're broken,” Yesenia said.
Yesenia’s dad, Pablo, says those qualities are part of who she is.
