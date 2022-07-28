Barricaded subject in Brownsville identified by police

A male subject is in custody after barricading himself inside a Brownsville home Monday afternoon, police said.

U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Minnesota Road at about 3 p.m. when the male subject barricaded himself.

Brownsville police were called to the scene after authorities learned the man, later identified as 37-year-old Scott Franks, allegedly had weapons.

Authorities made entry into the house after deployment of CS gas.

Police say Franks had a violation of federal probation, as well as drug and human smuggling warrants.