Brownsville ISD opens ‘PHIT’ Center for the community
Brownsville ISD teamed up with the non-profit group PHIT America to open a fitness center for the community.
The PHIT Center is located at Garden Park Elementary School on 855 Military Road.
An opening ceremony was held for the center on Wednesday.
According to a news release, the PHIT Center is an open-air facility that gets up to 60 kids moving in a circuit-training method featuring 10 different sports and fitness stations from soccer, tennis and pickleball to running and golf.
PHIT America aims to keep kids active to “end the inactivity pandemic among America’s youth,” the news release stated.
The center is open to the public.
