Brownsville Man Dealing with Standing Water 3 Weeks after Heavy Storms

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man is still feeling the effects of the recent flooding which took place about three weeks ago.

He is still dealing with issues of standing water near his property, which is not only causing mosquitoes but is also eroding the soil.

“People come over, they think they want to be fishing here. It's not a lake; it's just water standing there. 'What's the deal with your back fence? Do you have a resaca back there?'” says Brownsville resident Miguel Moreno.

He wants this resolved but doesn’t know who owns the land.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro reached out to the county to see what can be done.

If you need to file a report with the health department, call 956-247-3693.

