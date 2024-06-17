Brownsville Man Dealing with Standing Water 3 Weeks after Heavy Storms
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man is still feeling the effects of the recent flooding which took place about three weeks ago.
He is still dealing with issues of standing water near his property, which is not only causing mosquitoes but is also eroding the soil.
“People come over, they think they want to be fishing here. It's not a lake; it's just water standing there. 'What's the deal with your back fence? Do you have a resaca back there?'” says Brownsville resident Miguel Moreno.
He wants this resolved but doesn’t know who owns the land.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro reached out to the county to see what can be done.
If you need to file a report with the health department, call 956-247-3693.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man is still feeling the effects of the recent flooding which took place about three weeks... More >>
News Video
-
Potential for heavy rain putting Hidalgo County drainage project to the test
-
Hidalgo County emergency management coordinator offers tips to prepare for expected rainfall
-
Consumer Reports: Cool your summer energy bill
-
School consolidation efforts underway at Brownsville ISD
-
Channel 5 News hosting organ donation registration drive in memory of former...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville
-
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
-
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
-
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for...
-
1-on-1 with UTRGV MBB HC Kahil Fennell