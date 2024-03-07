Brownsville police search for suspects in connection with robbery at vape store
Related Story
Police in Brownsville are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a vape shop.
Police say one of the suspects injured an employee and ran off with some vape pens. The robbery occurred over the weekend at Vape City, located on Boca Chica Boulevard.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police.
News
Police in Brownsville are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a vape shop. Police say one of the... More >>
News Video
-
‘She will never leave us:’ Family remembers Melissa Banda following ex-husband's sentencing
-
Classes at La Feria ISD cancelled due to damaged TV tower
-
Prescription Health: Video game easing vaccine anxiety in young kids
-
WATCH LIVE: Edinburg state of the city address
-
Evento celebra el día de las mujeres en carreras STEM en el...