Brownsville police search for suspects in connection with robbery at vape store
Police in Brownsville are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a vape shop.
Police say one of the suspects injured an employee and ran off with some vape pens. The robbery occurred over the weekend at Vape City, located on Boca Chica Boulevard.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police.
More News
News Video
-
TEA appoints conservators to IDEA Public Schools after investigation into improper spending
-
South Padre Island prepares for Spring Break crowd
-
Brownsville police search for suspects in connection with robbery at vape store
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Barostim implant procedure to prevent heart failure
-
Villarreal in the lead for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner election
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win