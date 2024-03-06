x

Brownsville police search for suspects in connection with robbery at vape store

Wednesday, March 06 2024

Police in Brownsville are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a vape shop.

Police say one of the suspects injured an employee and ran off with some vape pens. The robbery occurred over the weekend at Vape City, located on Boca Chica Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police.

