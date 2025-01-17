Brownsville police search for suspects who allegedly assaulted elderly victim
Related Story
The Brownsville Police Department said they are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim.
Police said at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to an aggravated assault at the 2900 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.
According to police, a black sedan was occupied by two male suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury. The two unidentified suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
News
The Brownsville Police Department said they are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim. Police said... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition
-
Pharr pharmacist pleads guilty in $110 million bribery scheme
-
McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather
-
Valley residents asked to donate blankets for families in need
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University