Brownsville police search for suspects who allegedly assaulted elderly victim

The Brownsville Police Department said they are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim.

Police said at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to an aggravated assault at the 2900 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

According to police, a black sedan was occupied by two male suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury. The two unidentified suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.