Brownsville police search for suspects who allegedly assaulted elderly victim

By: Claudia Garcia

The Brownsville Police Department said they are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim.

Police said at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to an aggravated assault at the 2900 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

According to police, a black sedan was occupied by two male suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury. The two unidentified suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

