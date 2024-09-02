x

Captan a tiburón en la orilla del mar en la Isla del Padre Sur

By: Diego Del Otero

Related Story

En la playa Wanna Wanna fue atrapado un tiburón. Los visitantes informan que no se reportaron heridos tras el hallazgo de este espécimen marino. 

Reportan que el tiburón es de aproximadamente cinco pies de largo. 

Los bañistas no podían creer que el tiburón haya estado dando vueltas por la orilla de la playa que es muy concurrida en la Isla del Padre.

News
Captan a tiburón en la orilla del...
Captan a tiburón en la orilla del mar en la Isla del Padre Sur
En la playa Wanna Wanna fue atrapado un tiburón. Los visitantes informan que no se reportaron heridos tras el hallazgo... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 31 2024 Aug 31, 2024 Saturday, August 31, 2024 4:58:00 PM CDT August 31, 2024
Radar
7 Days