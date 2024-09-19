CBP Units Collide During Pursuit in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – Two Customs and Border Protection units were involved in a collision.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Brownsville police and fire, the Department of Public Safety and CBP.

Jamie Salazar with the Brownsville Border Patrol sector said just after 8 p.m., suspected drug smugglers from across the border floated a vehicle with bundles across the Rio Grande River.

CBP agents spotted the vehicle and the driver fled back across the river.

According to Salazar, while following the vehicle two Border Patrol units collided.

The vehicle and the suspected narcotics were both seized by Border Patrol.

The CBP agents involved in the crash are in good condition.