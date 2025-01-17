x

City of Alamo breaks ground on all-inclusive park project

By: Sarah Cervera

The city of Alamo broke ground Thursday on a $1.85 million project to create an inclusive park.

The Alaniz Villagomez All-Inclusive Park will be the first fully inclusive park in eastern Hidalgo County, according to a news release.

Located at 423 N. Tower Rd., the park will have several amenities such as an all-inclusive playground, bankshot courts, fitness stations, a butterfly garden, a multipurpose sports field, and tennis and pickleball courts.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department provided a $750,000 grant toward the project. The city covered the rest.

“Special needs is big, and we want to make sure the kids and adults with special needs have somewhere to go, and they have all the opportunities everyone else does,” Alamo Mayor J. R. Garza said.

The project is set to be completed in September 2025.

