City of Edinburg to build new water storage tank
A new water storage tank will soon be built in Edinburg.
It will be the city’s sixth storage tank, and it’ll be able to store about a million gallons of water.
The tank is expected to be built north of the intersection of Highway 281 and Monte Cristo Road and help improve water pressure in the area.
“It is going to be able to assist the area as a whole in the north part of town,” Edinburg utilities Director Gerardo Carmona said. “We are trying to be proactive and make sure we have any type of additional storage capacity."
Construction is expected to start before the end of the year.
