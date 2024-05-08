x

City of Roma waits for test results on water quality, hopes to lift water boil notice

The city of Roma remains under a boil water notice.

The city sent water samples to the state to get tested on Monday.

Officials say it usually takes about a day or two for the results to come back. If the tests come back clear, the boil water notice could be lifted.

