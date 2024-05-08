City of Roma waits for test results on water quality, hopes to lift water boil notice
Related Story
The city of Roma remains under a boil water notice.
The city sent water samples to the state to get tested on Monday.
RELATED STORY: Roma boil water notice may be lifted next week
Officials say it usually takes about a day or two for the results to come back. If the tests come back clear, the boil water notice could be lifted.
News
The city of Roma remains under a boil water notice. The city sent water samples to the state to... More >>
News Video
-
City of Pharr holds free training event on how to save a...
-
Man accused in McAllen Masonic Lodge murder found competent to stand trial
-
Body of fallen McAllen marine returns to the Valley
-
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash near McAllen museum
-
Impact Scholarship helps Valley student achieve their dreams