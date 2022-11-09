x

Commissioners: No Longer Doing Business with Dannenbaum

MCALLEN – Hidalgo County commissioners said they will no longer do business with Dannenbaum Engineering on the proposed new county courthouse.

The court approved that position Tuesday afternoon citing what happened last week when the FBI raided several officers of the engineering firm.

The county will now start working with Jacobs Project Management on the construction of the new courthouse.

