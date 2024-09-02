x

Community mourns Dolia Gonzalez, mother of Freddy Gonzalez

By: Gloria Walker

Related Story

An Edinburg woman is being remembered as a loving mother, a passionate advocate, and a pillar in her community.

Dolia Gonzalez passed away Monday night, just five days before her 95th birthday.

Dolia was best known for her constant work to honor her son, Freddy Gonzalez, who gave the ultimate sacrifice in 1968 while serving his second tour in Vietnam.

The following year, Dolia received her son's Congressional Medal of Honor in his place for his heroic acts of service. It was the first of many events held in her son’s honor that she attended.

Edinburg City Commissioner Daniel Diaz said Dolia left an impact on those who met her.

“To see her was just so inspiring to see her at all the events, all the dedications… she has attended all those events, very strong and very proud,” Diaz said.

Dolia donated all her mementos of her son to the Museum of South Texas History.

“Her contribution to this community was not only giving us Freddy, a war hero of unbelievable proportions, but Dolia's other great gift was that she collected things about her son,” Museum of South Texas History CEO Francisco Guajardo said.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Community mourns Dolia Gonzalez, mother of Freddy...
Community mourns Dolia Gonzalez, mother of Freddy Gonzalez
An Edinburg woman is being remembered as a loving mother, a passionate advocate, and a pillar in her community. ... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 Tuesday, August 13, 2024 10:36:00 AM CDT August 13, 2024
Radar
7 Days