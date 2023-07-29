x

Comunidad: Pediatric Plus Family Foundation realiza segundo evento anual ante el regreso a clases

En Comunidad, Lupita De La Paz visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre el segundo Back to School Bash anual que estará realizando la fundación de Pediatric Plus Family, el aproximante 29 de julio.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

