CON MI GENTE: A Unique Artist's Story to Welcome Hispanic Heritage Month

WESLACO - This Sunday, Sept. 15, marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Roel Flores’ artwork reflects his life.

“I dropped out of school when I was fifteen and went to work full time in the fields," he says.

It was hard work so he turned to conjunto music to escape, and now he's combined the two in his art work.

The Smithsonian requested an exhibit of his paintings for their Folk Life Festival in Washington.

Each painting has a story; something about his life.

"There's about ten that I won't sell no matter how much money. One of them is the first painting I did after my heart attack,” says Flores.

