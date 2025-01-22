Congresswoman De La Cruz discusses plans to attend presidential inauguration

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is just one of many lawmakers who will be at President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

De La Cruz told Channel 5 News her office gave out 200 tickets for the event to people from Hidalgo County all the way north to the Seguin area.

Even though the event was moved indoors, De La Cruz said many people still decided to show up.

“There is an excitement in the air, people are everywhere on the Capitol — out on the streets,” De La Cruz said. “You can feel the energy. They are happy, they are positive and looking forward to a new day in America."

De La Cruz said she's ready to get to work under the Trump Administration, adding that one of her main priorities will be getting relief to farmers in South Texas.

The congresswoman said she also wants to secure the border and help boost the economy.