Crowds flock to South Padre Island to celebrate 4th of July
Related Story
Hundreds of people flocked to South Padre Island to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
Independence Day is always one of the island's busiest weekends.
“We got here about 8:30, 8:45 a.m. and the beach was already crowded,” beachgoer Matthew Lee said.
The holiday falling on a Tuesday made for great business five days in a row, multiple business owners said.
“Normally if it's closer to the weekend, we see the weekends getting jam-packed — not so much this year," Grapevine Café General Manager Genaro Adauto said. “It landed on a Tuesday, so we've been seeing a pretty generous stretch of people coming in Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday."
Wanna Wanna Beach Bar & Grill General Manager Bryan Bell said sales on Monday night were even better than those from Saturday night.
“Almost double what they would be on a normal Monday,” Bell said.
With restaurants and beaches crowded, expect the causeway to also be packed with bumper to bumper traffic.
News
News Video
-
South Texas International Airport in Edinburg receiving over $11 million in airport...
-
Speed radars installed in Brownsville following surge in traffic
-
65-year-old suspect in custody in connection with robbery of Rio Hondo church
-
Consumer Reports: How to choose a prenatal vitamin
-
U.S. 83 relief route construction nearing completion
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships