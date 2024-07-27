Dallas Cowboys prepping for first day of training camp

Channel 5 Sports continues bringing you coverage from the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California.

The Cowboys arrived on Tuesday and the first day of camp is set for Thursday.

On Wednesday, team personnel started to put the finishing touches on the field.

Among the many things to watch for training camp will be a new defense for the Cowboys. To replace departed Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, Mike McCarthy added Mike Zimmer to the staff — the same man that served as his former division rival when the two resided in the NFC North together.

How much that will change things for the defense? The players are still trying to figure that out.

