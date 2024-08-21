Donna city council to hold November 2024 elections after all

Donna city leaders voted Monday to hold an election for two spots on their city council.

Council members previously voted to postpone the election, citing a proposition approved in 2021 that extended term limits for council members and the mayor.

Joey Garza and Oscar Gonzales were elected to the place two and four seats in 2021, and believed the extension applied to them.

Donna City Attorney Robert Salinas previously said he believes the city should have an election in November for those two seats because the term limit extension doesn't apply to Garza or Gonzales. On Aug. 5, Donna council members voted four to one to postpone the elections until 2025.

Donna city council members were then directed to hold the election on Friday by the 13th Court of Appeals after a legal petition was filed.

Council members voted three to two in approving the election.

