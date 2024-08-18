Appeals court directs city of Donna to hold regular election

An appeals court on Friday directed the city of Donna to hold their regular November 2024 election after council members previously voted to postpone it.

The election is for places two and four on the city council, currently held by Joey Garza and Oscar Gonzales, respectively.

Both men were elected in 2021, the same day Donna voters approved Proposition A, which extends the term limits for mayor and city commissioners from three to four years.

On Aug. 5, Donna council members voted to postpone the November 2024 races for places two and four, citing Proposition A. Donna Mayor David Moreno was the only council member to oppose the decision.

Donna City Attorney Robert Salinas previously said he believes the city should have an election in November because the term limit extension doesn't apply to Garza or Gonzales.

A legal petition was filed with the 13th Court of Appeals on Aug. 13 in response to the postponement.

On Friday, the appeals court approved the petition, and directed Donna city officials to call for the November 2024 election.

“I was a little bit disappointed because back in 2021, the voters voted to change terms from three to four year terms, and that is what we were exercising,” Gonzales told Channel 5 News. “We are going to honor the decision made by the courts, and we will call an election.”

The city hired outside counsel Moises Flores to represent them during the process. Mayor Moreno says the city is paying Flores $300 an hour for research.

Moreno said he voted against using taxpayer dollars for hiring outside counsel.

The city of Donna is set to hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, to discuss holding the November 2024 election.