Donna ISD new summer camp helps students sharpen construction skills

School may be out for summer, but the learning isn't done for some Donna Independent School District students.

They're taking part in a unique summer camp that'll hopefully help them find a job later in life.

Power tools and hammers are something you don't typically see at a summer camp, but at Donna High School, that equipment is being used to teach kids construction skills

Eight students are picking up a power drill, some of them for the very first time.

It's all part of Donna ISD's construction camp. It was designed by their CTE Department, who are trying to get the future generations interested in craft trades.

"There's a shortage in a lot of construction industry. I think a lot of older generations probably already retired. It's always involving, so the field gets broader, and it just replenished the hands-on or trades people and that's what we need to help fulfil that void," Donna ISD Construction Instructor Johnny Garza said.

They have skilled professionals as their camp leaders. The students are being supervised as they work in trade projects like carpentry, electrical wiring and concrete work.

"When I heard there was going to be electrical, I got really happy because I finally wanted to understand...what and how my dad did this," student Victoria Ledezma said.

Students will be taught how to safely use hand tools.

The camp ends next week and each student will have new skills they can use at home.

School leaders hope more kids will join their construction program once they start their freshman year in August.