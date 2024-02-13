Donna man arrested in connection with robbery involving postal worker
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a robbery involving a postal worker in Weslaco.
Daniel Alvarado Ramirez, 21, from Donna, was arrested Friday night by investigators with the sheriff's office and taken to county jail.
The robbery occurred on Wednesday at the 1300 block of Isabella Grace Street.
Public Information Office Sergeant Enrique Longoria said the victim, a female U.S. Postal worker, was delivering mail when a man in a Chevrolet truck pulled up behind and stole her wallet.
Longoria said the postal worker tried to stop the suspect but was pushed, causing her to fall and fracture her wrist.
Ramirez was arraigned on Saturday and issued a $500,000 bond.
