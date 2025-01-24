DPS executes search warrant in Edinburg
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are executing a warrant in Edinburg, according to spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as DPS troopers executed the warrant at a neighborhood on South 12th Avenue and Ebony Lane Wednesday evening.
Troopers were joined by officers with the Edinburg Police Department and an armored vehicle.
Hernandez said the warrant is in connection with a case under investigation, and no other details are being released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
