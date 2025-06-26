DPS trooper injured during vehicle pursuit with motorcyclist in Edinburg
An Edinburg man is in custody after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured during a police pursuit, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said a motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Tristan Andrew Mares, refused to stop when the DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Monday night. The chase ended near 25th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.
Mares and the trooper were both taken to a local hospital but have since been released, according to Hernandez. It is unclear how they were both injured.
Jail records show Mares was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Tuesday on a charge of evading arrest. A bond amount was not listed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
