Edcouch School Closure Forces Students to Transfer, Parents Concerned
EDCOUCH – A school closure in Edcouch is forcing students to transfer to another school and has parents questioning the move.
One father voiced his concerns to CHANNEL 5 NEWS and questioned why his son has to go to class so far from their home.
Eduardo Lopez wants to see David Ybarra Middle School reopen.
"We see that building and we ask ourselves, 'What happened? Why is it empty?'” says Lopez.
KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Ronaldo Cavazos.
Cavazos explains the campus closed down after the 2016-2017 school year because the school’s facilities were deemed unsafe.
The district and board of trustees are looking into plans to reopen the school or at least part of it.
Watch the video above for the full story.
