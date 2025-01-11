Edinburg fire chief reminding the public of heating tips after man loses home in fire

The Edinburg fire chief is reminding the public to be safe while warming their homes in cold weather.

“The winter months usually November, December, January and February are typically an increase in house fires because of improper heating of homes,” Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said.

The warning comes after a man lost his mobile home in a Wednesday fire.

According to a news release, Edinburg firefighters were dispatched to a report of a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Bougainvillea Street.

The homeowner used a 55-gallon barrel to burn wood inside the home in an effort to stay warm, the news release stated.

“That is a total no no,” Garza said. “It produces carbon monoxide, embers can fly and land on something combustible inside.”

According to the news release, the homeowner reported extinguishing the fire before going to bed.

“However, the fire apparently reignited, and he awoke to flames spreading throughout the home,” the news release reads.

No injuries were reported.

If you don't have a way to heat your home, Garza says it’s best to layer up with clothes or blankets, or stay with family.

If you use space heaters, remember to not put them near things that are flammable.

“Most of those space heaters require three to five feet of distance from anything combustible like clothing material, your mattress, your sofa,” Garza said.

You should also never plug in a space heater to an extension cord, always plug it into the wall.

Make sure to turn it off before you leave your home or before bed.

It's also important to avoid using the stove to heat your home. Experts say it can produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.