Edinburg Junior Olympic Amateur Boxing event showcasing more than 400 youth boxers

The Edinburg Junior Olympic Amateur Boxing event will be showcasing more than 400 youth boxers.

Those boxers range between 8 years old and 16 years old, and they come from Austin all the way down to South Texas.

"Most of the time they pay attention to the big cities, you know, the crazy cities, other states and stuff, but there's a lot of talent down here and I think it's really that they show off this talent too," Valley amateur boxer Amor Avendano said.

The city says they're expecting to have an economic boost because of this event.

The junior boxing event is scheduled for May 3 through May 5 in Edinburg.

For more information, call (956) 381-5631.