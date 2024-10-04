Edinburg Man Says UTRGV Students Parking in Neighborhood

EDINBURG – An Edinburg man says too many students are parking outside his home.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is just a few blocks away from Rene Martinez’s home.

He says he wants to know why all these students are choosing to make his neighborhood their parking lot.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to UTRGV to find out more about the issue.

UTRGV released this statement:

"We are working diligently to expand parking options for our students, faculty and staff. As we work toward that expansion, we encourage our campus community to obtain a parking permit and visit our parking website to familiarize themselves with all the parking options available on our campuses."

