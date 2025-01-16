Edinburg physician, son plead guilty in bribery scheme

An Edinburg physician and his son pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive "kickbacks" in exchange for referring prescriptions to local pharmacies, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Dr. Tajul Shams Chowdhury is a licensed physician who owns and operates Center for Pain Management in Edinburg and his son, Mohammad Imtiaz Chowdhury, worked as a purported marketer for a local pharmacy.

According to court documents, Tajul referred prescriptions for "costly compound drugs" to Mohammad's pharmacy in exchange for payments.

In total, Mohammad was paid $6.6 million as part of the bribery scheme, according to Hamdani.

Both father and son are out on bond pending their sentencing on March 25.