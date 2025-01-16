Edinburg physician, son plead guilty in bribery scheme
Related Story
An Edinburg physician and his son pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive "kickbacks" in exchange for referring prescriptions to local pharmacies, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.
Dr. Tajul Shams Chowdhury is a licensed physician who owns and operates Center for Pain Management in Edinburg and his son, Mohammad Imtiaz Chowdhury, worked as a purported marketer for a local pharmacy.
According to court documents, Tajul referred prescriptions for "costly compound drugs" to Mohammad's pharmacy in exchange for payments.
In total, Mohammad was paid $6.6 million as part of the bribery scheme, according to Hamdani.
Both father and son are out on bond pending their sentencing on March 25.
News
An Edinburg physician and his son pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive "kickbacks" in exchange for referring prescriptions to local... More >>
News Video
-
La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan for specialty high schools
-
Hidalgo County judge pushing for creation of groundwater district
-
H-E-B Donates $1 Million to Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV
-
Edinburg CISD police increasing patrols for drivers illegally passing school buses
-
Deadline to pay property taxes in Hidalgo County approaching
Sports Video
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
-
Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires
-
Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week