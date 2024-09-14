Edinburg police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for an SUV that allegedly struck a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The crash occurred Sunday at around 8 p.m. in the area of South IH-69C and Trenton Road.

Edinburg police said officers responded regarding an accident involving a three-wheel motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers saw two individuals, a man and a woman, suffered major injuries as a result of the crash.

Further investigation revealed the motorcycle was struck from behind by a black SUV, possibly a BMW, and fled the scene heading northbound, according to police.

Both victims were transported to DHR and are in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 956-289-7700.