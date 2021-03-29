Edinburg police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Related Story
Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, March 24.
Leilany Beianca Adame, 16, was reported missing by her mother late Wednesday evening, police said.
Adame is described as a 4'11" girl weighing about 100 pounds. She has long blue hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information about Adame's whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.
?? MISSING TEEN-HAVE YOU SEEN ME? ?? 16 year old Leilany Beianca Adame was reported missing by her mother on late...Posted by Edinburg Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021
News
Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, March 24. ... More >>
News Video
-
Vaccine trial underway in Brownsville, vaccine can be kept at room temperature
-
Man charged with murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Alamo
-
Edinburg police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
-
Texas state trooper shot, suspect sought
-
Valley activists say they weren't able to voice concerns over House Bill...