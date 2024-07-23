Environmental groups calling to stop all SpaceX launches after finding damaged birds nest, missing eggs near Boca Chica site

Environmental groups wrote a letter calling on federal agencies to stop all future SpaceX launches.

Scientists found evidence that during the last launch on June 6, nests for protected birds were damaged.

Those bird nests are protected by federal law, and that letter comes after one of those federal agencies launched an investigation into the damage to those bird nests.

The Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program monitored multiple bird nests around the launch site during the last launch by SpaceX.

They checked nine bird nests within about a quarter mile of the launch site, and they say they found damaged or missing eggs at all nine nests.

The species at those nests include the Snowy Plover, Wilson's Plover and Least Tern. Those species are protected from harm under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they are investigating the damage to the nests.

Those environmental groups that authored the letter to the federal agencies are now saying the evidence documented of the damage to the eggs should be enough to "ensure that rocket launches do not continue to break the law."