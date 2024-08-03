Excessive Heat Warning Issued in the Valley after 3 Years

BROWNSVILLE – An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Rio Grande Valley; weather experts say the last time was issued was three years ago.

Harlingen resident Kangaleena Gush says she started feeling the pain the high temperatures brought Thursday.

“I have to stay cool because I am on oxygen, and I have all these legs problems, and the hotter it gets the worse they feel,” says Gush.

She says she tries to control the pain by turning the fan on and drinking ice.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the science and operation officer, Joshua Schroeder, at the National Weather Service in Brownsville.

He tells us the excessive heat warning is rare.

“That is when we are expecting heat index values to be at 116 degrees or higher and it is due to a combination of high temperatures along with very high humidity,” says Schroeder.

He urges people to stay cool and to avoid the sun.

