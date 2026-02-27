Execution date set for Brownsville man convicted of beheading children

A Brownsville father convicted in the beheading of his three children is set to be executed on Nov. 12, 2026.

John Allen Rubio was convicted in the brutal murders back in 2003. He's spent the last 23 years fighting his death sentence.

Julissa Quesada was three years old, John Rubio was one year old and Mary Jane Rubio was just 2 months old.

According to court records obtained by Channel 5 News, the state requested a November execution date as a way to keep it on track.

RELATED STORY: Supreme Court denies request from Brownsville man convicted of beheading his children

Rubio's defense team still has the option to challenge his competency and has until April 30 to do so. If that happens, the state will have 60 days to respond.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said this timeline was designed to prevent any additional delays to the execution process.

This case dates back to March 11, 2003, when officers were flagged down by Rubio's brother. Officers say the scene is one they will never forget.

Former Brownsville Police Department Sgt. Jimmy Manrrique was one of the first officers at the scene.

"Based on what he told us, was what they were thinking when it happened. Being strangled to death before he did horrendous things," Manrrique said. "It's engrained in your mind of what happened. It's traumatic, it's unforgettable, it's senseless."

Police have said the motive for the killings was financial strain. They say Rubio and his common-law wife, Angela Camacho, did not have the resources to support their children. Rubio also claimed his children were possessed.

While Rubio was sentenced to death, Camacho is serving life behind bars.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Rubio's defense attorneys for comment but did not hear back by the time this story aired Wednesday evening.

Watch the video above for the full story.