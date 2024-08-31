x

FDA aprueba spray nasal contra alergias como alternativa a inyecciones de EPI-PEN

By: Diego Del Otero

Un nuevo spray nasal como alternativa a la inyección del EPI-PEN, resultó aprobado por la FDA, la administración de alimentos y medicamentos del gobierno.

El medicamento llamado "Neffy", de ARS Pharmaceuticals, puede administrarse con una sola dosis en la fosa nasal.

Y es una alternativa sin aguja segura para superar reacciones alérgicas severas para cualquier persona que pese más de 66 libras.

