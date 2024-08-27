February SNAP Benefits to Roll out Early

WESLACO - After suspicions that food assistance programs could run out of funding due to the government shutdown, the Trump Administration came up with a plan to bankroll more than $4.8 billion in benefits next month.

To protect SNAP participants, the USDA is working to issue February benefits earlier.

Omar Rodriguez, Communications Manager for the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank, said there are more than 100,000 people in the valley who use SNAP.

"There's a great percentage of people that are using SNAP, not all of them are receiving the full benefit. Like seniors, are only receiving 16 to 30 dollars a month, so that is a supplement to whatever income they're getting, regardless if it's part time work or social security," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said each month, SNAP benefits for participants must be renewed.

He added February funding is only a band-aid to the problem.

