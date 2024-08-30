FEMA to Remain in Harvey-Affected Areas to Assist Residents

ROCKPORT – People are returning to Rockport to assess the damage Hurricane Harvey caused to their homes and property.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also joined them Thursday morning. A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew was present as his motorcade drove back to Rockport around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The group visited the point of distribution where FEMA and other agencies have gathered to offer water, food and other supplies.

Officials said more people are starting to work on their homes.

Residents are relying on the aid FEMA is providing. The agency said will remain in the area as long as people require their help.

Those in need of federal assistance are encouraged to apply online by visiting disasterassistance.gov. You can also call 1(800) 621-3362.