Female person of interest in vehicle theft arrested in Cameron County

A woman who was a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle has been arrested.

Nancy Guevara was arrested on July 5 after an anonymous report was made of her whereabouts in Cameron County.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office released a photo asking the public's help in identifying the female shown in a video driving a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office the female in the photo was a person of interest in a vehicle theft investigation that occurred on June 29 at the Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Brownsville.

The suspect was shown in the video crossing the stolen vehicle into Mexico the same day it was stolen.

The sheriff's office said they received an anonymous report on July 5 of a female matching the description at a local plasma center.

Deputies arrived at the location and made contact with the female suspect, identified as Guevara, who immediately confessed that it was her in the photo.

The sheriff's office said Guevara admitted to crossing the stolen vehicle into Matamoros.

Guevara was placed under arrest and remains incarcerated at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center with a $40,000 bond.