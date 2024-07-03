Brownsville police urging residents to be aware of potential vehicle thefts

Brownsville police are urging residents to keep a close eye on their cars and trucks.

The warning comes as reports of stolen vehicles continue to pour in.

"These people are using any type of vehicles that they can see in there, which is going on and stealing them, and it takes a matter of seconds for them to take the vehicle. So we recommend that you're always vigilant," Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said.

The latest of the thefts occurred Saturday, June 29. Cameron County authorities say a woman crossed a truck into Mexico that same day.

Some car thieves are reportedly eyeing cars with push to start buttons.

"Think of them as hackers now. You know, they're telling the vehicle that the key's in there, when in fact, it's in your room, by your night stand," D-Tronics Manager Andres Foncerrada said.

Police say more than 40 vehicles were stolen last month. Chevy and GMC trucks are some of the most targeted.

They say one of the best ways to protect your car is to get a steering wheel lock.