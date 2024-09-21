Former Harlingen CISD superintendent received pay raise before resigning

Harlingen CISD has yet to say whether they plan to pay out their now-former superintendent's contract.

On Sept. 3, the Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of district Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez. He was appointed to the position in September 2023.

Gonzalez’s employment was the subject of a special called board meeting. The school district previously said Gonzalez's employment was being discussed because "that there are serious issues that have led to the need for the agenda item as posted."

On Tuesday, Channel 5 News obtained a copy of Gonzalez’s contract that showed he received a $10,000 raise on Sept. 1.

Gonzalez's contract was good through June 2027.

