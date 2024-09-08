Fourth arrest made in McAllen 'sexual performance' investigation

The McAllen Police Department has made a fourth arrest in a sexual performance investigation.

According to a news release, Diego Rodrigo Barros surrendered to police on Thursday. Barros was arraigned on three counts of public lewdness and one count of prostitution.

Barros was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond, according to the release.

Three other suspects were also arrested in connection to the case.

The investigation began on Aug. 4 at an unnamed business at the 1700 block of Dallas Avenue, where police say the accused suspects allegedly engaged in sexual acts with an "adult male performer," according to previous reports.

McAllen police continue to investigate.