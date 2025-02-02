x

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm...
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 Friday, January 31, 2025 8:51:00 AM CST January 31, 2025
Radar
7 Days