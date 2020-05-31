Funding approved to help nursing home residents stay connected with their families

Since the start of the pandemic, the elderly were identified as one of the most at-risk groups for the coronavirus.

Keeping nursing home residents connected to their loved ones during this time hasn't been an easy task.

Right now there are nearly 70 residents at the Retama Manor nursing center in Raymondville who haven't been able to hug their loved ones for almost 3 months. But they have seen family members from a distance.

Joe Longoria is the administrator. When governor Abbott ordered nursing homes to stop allowing visitors, Longoria and his team turned to technology.

"We implemented Zoom sessions and families and be able to connect with our residents that way," says Longoria.

