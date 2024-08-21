Funding to help Palmview police crackdown on drunk driving during Labor Day holiday

Law enforcement officers across the Rio Grande Valley say they’re beefing up patrols with one simple message: if you drink, don’t drive.

It's part of a yearly effort to crack down on drunk driving around holidays as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

Palmview Police Chief Jose Treviño said the city received state funding to pay for overtime. The department will use the $30,000 to put more officers on patrol during the holiday weekend.

“Labor Day is one of those big ones,” Treviño said. “It comes on a Monday when people are off, they have that long weekend. So we ask the community to enjoy the Labor Day weekend and be safe and find a designated driver."