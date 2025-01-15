Harlingen police identify female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

The Harlingen Police Department identified the female pedestrian who died following a Friday hit-and-run crash.

Aida Garcia, 71, was identified as the woman that was struck by a vehicle Friday evening at the 300 block of North Business 77.

Harlingen police previously said the vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene, and they are working on gathering more evidence, including surveillance footage, to help identify a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.