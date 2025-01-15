x

Harlingen police identify female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

By: Stefany Rosales

The Harlingen Police Department identified the female pedestrian who died following a Friday hit-and-run crash.

Aida Garcia, 71, was identified as the woman that was struck by a vehicle Friday evening at the 300 block of North Business 77.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harlingen police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Harlingen police previously said the vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene, and they are working on gathering more evidence, including surveillance footage, to help identify a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

1 day ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 Monday, January 13, 2025 11:07:00 AM CST January 13, 2025
