Harlingen police identify female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Related Story
The Harlingen Police Department identified the female pedestrian who died following a Friday hit-and-run crash.
Aida Garcia, 71, was identified as the woman that was struck by a vehicle Friday evening at the 300 block of North Business 77.
PREVIOUS STORY: Harlingen police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Harlingen police previously said the vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene, and they are working on gathering more evidence, including surveillance footage, to help identify a suspect vehicle.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
News
The Harlingen Police Department identified the female pedestrian who died following a Friday hit-and-run crash. Aida Garcia, 71, was... More >>
News Video
-
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 50s
-
Animal control picks up 4 dogs accused of biting teens in rural...
-
San Juan commissioners fire city manager
-
SpaceX prepares for seventh Starship test flight
-
Rio Grande City business owner concerned after receiving second racist letter