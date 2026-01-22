x

Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los Fresnos

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

High school basketball highlights from Harlingen-Los Fresnos, Weslaco-Edinburg, and Donna-Donna North.

News
Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los...
Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los Fresnos
High school basketball highlights from Harlingen-Los Fresnos, Weslaco-Edinburg, and Donna-Donna North. More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 20 2026 Jan 20, 2026 Tuesday, January 20, 2026 9:46:00 PM CST January 20, 2026
Radar
7 Days