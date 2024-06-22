Hidalgo Co. Woman Upset with Malfunctioning Washer

MISSION – A Mission woman said an item meant to simplify daily chores became a burden quickly.

Resident Dolores Espino said her husband bought her a matching washer and dryer set a year ago. Although the gift was meant to make her life easier, she said it’s not living up to its expectation.

“I started noticing the issues when my son came to me and said, ‘Mom, the clothes that you’re hanging up on my closet they have soap inside.’ I told him, ‘What do you mean?’ and he turned his t-shirt inside out and they had blobs of soap,” she said.

Espino said the washer fails to fill up with water, leaving behind residue and forcing her to wash only small loads.

But it turns out the washer wasn’t the only problem.

“The dryer started squeaking on the 30th of April, squeaking like it is right now. And then all of a sudden, the tub didn’t turn and the clothes were wet,” she said.

Espino said the set had a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and a two-year warranty where it was purchased.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS found out the type of washer Espino owns was placed on a recall list along with more than 30 other models in November of last year.

Espino said repairs were made to the dryer earlier in May under warranty. In spite of a part replacement, she said the noise and wet clothing persists.

“The dryer is not on recall. So, that’s not a problem to them but it’s a problem to me because it’s still not drying properly,” she said.

Espino said she visited the business earlier this week. She was told it was best to terminate the 2-year warranty since the washer was faulty.

“And then I thought all night long, ‘Well, we canceled. Now we really messed up because now it’s canceled,’” she said.

We reached out to the business and manufacturer to see what can be done. The business said they are reaching out to the manufacturer so a suitable resolution can be reached.

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more on this story.