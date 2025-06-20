Hidalgo County commissioner discusses importance of being an organ donor amid registration drive

Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ sharing Alliance in honor of former sports director Dave Brown.

This week, Channel 5 News is inviting the public to our Organ Donor Registration Drive.

In the video above, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes talks about his experience donating a kidney to his mother. He said he’s grateful his donation gave him more time to be with his mother.

Ten thousand people in Texas are waiting for organ transplants, and about 100,000 people are waiting nationwide.

Experts say one donor can save eight lives.

There will be an organ donor registration driver on Friday at the Channel 5 News Weslaco studio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TOSA staff will be available to help with registration.

You can also sign up to be an organ donor online.